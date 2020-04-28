75-year-old man dead after crash in Randolph County

UNION CITY, Ind. — A 75-year-old man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday in Union City, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department.

Around 7:30 p.m., responders were called to State Road 227 at Greenville Pk.

They arrived to find a 2011 Chevy Silverado in a field and a 2001 Toyota SIE mini-van in the intersection.

The sheriff’s department says driver of the Silverado was a 22-year-old man from of Winchester. He was treated at the scene by Union City EMS.

The driver of the mini-van has been identified as Norbert F. Frantz, of Union City. The Randolph County Coroner pronounced him dead at the scene.

Preliminary Investigation

A preliminary investigation shows the driver of the Silverado was headed westbound on Greenville Pike and failed to yield the right-of-way to Frantz, who was traveling southbound on State Road 227.

When the Silverado came across Frantz’ lane of travel, Frantz’s mini-van stuck the passenger side of the Silverado, which caused the Silverado to go off the southwest corner of the intersection, where it came to rest in the field.

Frantz’s mini-van came to rest in the intersection, facing northwest.