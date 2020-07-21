734 new COVID-19 cases, 20 additional deaths reported in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 734 new positive coronavirus cases Tuesday, bringing the state’s total to 57,916.

Those new cases were reported to ISDH in the last 24 hours.

ISDH also announced an additional three confirmed deaths from COVID-19, bringing Indiana’s total to 2,652. Those deaths were reported to ISDH between July 6 and July 20.

Marion County reported a total of 12,991 cases and 709 coronavirus deaths to date.

The agency is reporting 194 total probable deaths. Probable deaths are those for which a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms but for which no positive test is on record.

The new numbers show 644,805 people have been tested statewide with a rate of 9% positive.

ISDH said as of Tuesday, nearly 37 percent of ICU beds and nearly 83 percent of ventilators are available statewide.

The state has not released data on recoveries.

For complete statistics reported by ISDH, visit Coronavirus.In.Gov.