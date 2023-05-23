ADAMS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A 72-year-old Indiana man was flown to the hospital Saturday after his wife found him trapped under a mower.

Around 7 p.m., officers were called to the scene on a report of a person pinned under a mower in a ditch near the intersection of CR 400 W and CR 900 S. in Adams County.

Police determined a man was mowing a steep bank on a drainage ditch when the mower slipped and flipped on top of him. Police said he was trapped under the mower in water for about two hours before he was found.

The man was identified as 72-year-old Steven Rausch of Geneva.

Rausch’s wife told police he left home around 4 p.m., and she became worried when he didn’t come back. She went to look for him and found him in the ditch, saying Rausch did answer her when she called out to him, and she then called 911.

Rausch was flown to a hospital in Fort Wayne for treatment.

Adams County deputies, Geneva and Berne officers, Geneva firefighters and Adams EMS all responded to the scene.