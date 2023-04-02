PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Approximately 70,000 people were affected by power outages after a storm swept through multiple Indiana counties late Friday night into early Saturday morning.

Duke Energy has restored power to more than 61,000 of those customers. “The outage numbers don’t tell the story, however, of the damage we are seeing,” said Duke Energy Vice President of Zone Operations, Brian Liggett. “We have identified more than 200 broken or damaged poles along with a considerable amount of spans of wire down. Our hearts go out to those affected by this storm, and our crews are working diligently to restore power in impacted communities as safely and quickly as possible.”

Around 9,200 people are still without power, but Duke Energy says that they have brought contractors to supplement the local workforce to speed power restoration.

The company will continue to work through the day and expects nearly all customers to be restored by midnight Sunday.