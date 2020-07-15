700 new COVID-19 cases, 10 additional deaths reported by ISDH

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 700 new positive coronavirus cases Wednesday, bringing the state’s total to 53,370.

Those new cases were reported to ISDH in the last 24 hours.

ISDH also announced an additional 10 confirmed deaths from COVID-19, bringing Indiana’s total to 2,592. Those deaths were reported to ISDH between July 9 and July 14.

Marion County reported a total of 12,276 cases and 699 coronavirus deaths to date.

The agency is reporting 193 total probable deaths. Probable deaths are those for which a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms but for which no positive test is on record.

The new numbers show 586,589 people have been tested statewide with a rate of 9.1% positive.

ISDH said intensive care unit and ventilator capacity remains steady. As of Wednesday, more than 35 percent of ICU beds and nearly 84 percent of ventilators are available.

The state has not released data on recoveries.

For complete statistics reported by ISDH, visit Coronavirus.In.Gov.