1980s meteorologist talks history of WTTV, forecasting before the digital age

INDIANAPOLIS — Predicting and reporting the weather was a wildly different process just a few decades ago.

CBS4 Chief Meteorologist Chris Wright sat down with Paul Poteet, a Channel 4 meteorologist from 1985 to 1989, to talk about the very primitive tools of the trade in his early days as a weatherman.

Poteet shared other memories of his time at WTTV, including some stiff competition for the meteorologist job in 1985 — from a Colts cheerleader, no less.

While WTTV has always been known for its entertainment programming, the station also has a long history of news.

Click on the video above for more information about that legacy, and to see highlights of Chris Wright’s conversation with Poteet.