1980s meteorologist talks history of WTTV, forecasting before the digital age

70 years of WTTV

by:

Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS — Predicting and reporting the weather was a wildly different process just a few decades ago.

CBS4 Chief Meteorologist Chris Wright sat down with Paul Poteet, a Channel 4 meteorologist from 1985 to 1989, to talk about the very primitive tools of the trade in his early days as a weatherman.

Poteet shared other memories of his time at WTTV, including some stiff competition for the meteorologist job in 1985 — from a Colts cheerleader, no less.

While WTTV has always been known for its entertainment programming, the station also has a long history of news.

Click on the video above for more information about that legacy, and to see highlights of Chris Wright’s conversation with Poteet.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News