Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WTTV Channel 4 is celebrating its 70th anniversary this year!

We’re looking back at the people and programs that made Channel Four so meaningful to our viewers for a whole lifetime.

This segment was compiled when WTTV celebrated its 50th anniversary.

Enjoy our look back at the State Fair Variety Show.

It was hosted by news anchor Nick Clooney…otherwise known as movie star George Clooney’s dad!