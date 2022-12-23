INDIANAPOLIS — One woman is dead following a Friday afternoon apartment fire on the south side of Indy.

Indianapolis Fire Department crews were called around 3:30 p.m. to an apartment fire at 4830 Madison Avenue. Upon arrival to Valley Forge Apartments, IFD crews reported seeing light smoke from the first floor of a two-story building.

Crews were immediately alerted to a person possibly trapped inside. 13 crews launched an “aggressive offensive attack,” IFD said, and had the fire under control by 3:36 p.m.

Around 3:40 p.m., crews found a 70-year-old woman inside the apartment who was pronounced dead. A search of the second floor at 3:42 p.m. showed no one else was still inside.

According to IFD, it is unclear if the building had working smoke alarms and the cause of the fire is undetermined. Both Indianapolis EMS and IMPD officers assisted in the response and investigation.

This, IFD said in a release, is the fifth fatality Indy fire crews have responded to in 2022.