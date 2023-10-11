After a chilly start to the day with scattered light frost and low temperatures in the 30s, a warm front approached state, and temperatures warmed up to seasonal levels in the 60s Wednesday afternoon. Cloudy skies and a few scattered sprinkles will be likely as the warm front moves across the state this evening. The front will stall across northern Indiana by Thursday morning and for the next two days Hoosiers will enjoy temperatures in the 70s. Enjoy the warm up as it will be short-lived.

A cold front will move into the region Friday night and bring rain, storms and much cooler air. Low pressure will be parked over the Ohio Valley High this weekend and keep temperatures in the mid 50s. While we will find periods of dry time over the weekend, wrap around rain from this system will continue through early next week. Up to an inch of rain will be likely through Monday.

After a frosty start, Wednesday was a milder day as a warm front moved closer to the state.

Thursday will be sunny and warmer.

Rain will spread across the state Friday afternoon.

After a brief warm up temperatures will cool down this weekend.

Several days of rain are on the way.

A Partial Solar Eclipse will take place this weekend but our view may be obscured by rain.