70% of schools in Madison County reporting coronavirus infections

MADISON COUNTY, Ind. — The Madison County Health Department numbers show 70 percent of schools have had COVID-19 positive cases since July 30th, the start of the school year.

Staff tested positive at eight schools. There have been fewer than 15 cases in students across the county.

An administrator with the Madison County Health Department expressed comfort with the numbers she’s seen so far, and said most of the cases came up before school began when sports started.

“It’s really hard to say how those kids were infected, but they’re all mostly older kids, like the middle school, high school age,” Stephenie Grimes, Administrator of the Madison County Health Department said.

To her knowledge, most of the students infected had mild symptoms or none at all. All schools in Madison County have a plan in place in case learning needs to be online depending on how the virus spreads in the community.