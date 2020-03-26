7 residents test positive for COVID-19 after outbreak at long-term care facility in Franklin

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FRANKLIN, Ind.-- Health officials in Johnson County say seven residents of a long-term care facility in Franklin tested positive for COVID-19.

The Johnson County Health Department is working with the Indiana State Department of Health to make sure proper infection-control protocols are in place to help limit further spread of the virus.

According to the Johnson County Joint Incident Management Team, the outbreak occurred at the Otterbein Senior Life Campus.

The patients reportedly had mild symptoms or no symptoms. They are currently being treated in a hospital.

Every long-term should have a plan ready to isolate residents who may test positive but don't need to be hospitalized, Johnson County Health Officer Dr. Craig Moorman said. This will help preserve resources for those who are most in need.

“Sending patients to the hospital who do not need emergent care can quickly overwhelm our healthcare system at a time when we can least afford it,” Moorman said. “The best place for many people with COVID-19 to be, no matter what their age, is at home, where they can recover in isolation.”

Earlier Thursday, state health officials announced that there were 645 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, along with 17 deaths.