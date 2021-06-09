7 people charged in fatal beating of man at jail

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — At least seven people have been charged with murder in the fatal beating of an inmate at the Marion County jail.

Martin Cruz, 38, died in October while in custody on child molestation charges, allegations that might have fueled the attack by other inmates, the Indianapolis Star reported Wednesday.

Court documents obtained by the newspaper describe an organized assault against Cruz, who was kicked and beaten. His head was shoved into a toilet. An autopsy found numerous injuries, including broken ribs and a dislocated neck.

An internal investigation is pending.

There were at least two dozen inmates in the community-style cell block at the time. Many said they witnessed the attack but declined to talk to police.

Cruz had been in custody for about three months. He denied the charges.