7 juveniles face charges after leading IMPD on chase in stolen vehicle

INDIANAPOLIS — Police say seven juveniles are facing charges after leading officers on a cross-city chase in a stolen vehicle on the northwest side of Indianapolis.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department tell us it started around 2:30 a.m. An officer spotted an SUV with stolen plates near 16th and Sherman on the east side.

The officer tried to conduct a traffic stop, but the car took off.

The driver hit a median and lost control, spinning out in a Crew Car Wash parking lot located on Lafayette Road and Pike Plaza Road on Indy’s northwest side.

IMPD says seven juveniles were inside the SUV. They fled from the scene, but they were all apprehended a short time later.

They were taken to a hospital to be checked out as is protocol due to them being juveniles.

They will be charged as juveniles.

No one was injured, and there was no damage to any other vehicles.

Photo from scene of police chase on May 11, 2020, courtesy of Ryan Liggett

