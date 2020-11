6,912 new coronavirus cases, 63 additional deaths announced in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 6,912 more positive coronavirus cases and announced 63 additional confirmed COVID-19 deaths Friday.

The latest ISDH dashboard data indicates the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate of 12.1%, with a cumulative rate of 6.9% positive.

As of November 15, the ISDH County Metric map shows 1 county in Yellow, 70 in Orange and 21 in Red.

The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate. Click here to learn more about the state’s color-coded county metrics map.

The latest hospitalization numbers show 3,077 total COVID-19 patients: 2,552 confirmed and 525 under investigation.

ISDH reports 21.6% of ICU beds and 73% of ventilators are available across the state.

For complete statistics reported by ISDH, including total tests administered and demographic data, visit Coronavirus.In.Gov.

ISDH will offer free drive-thru clinics at the following locations Tuesday-Saturday this week:

Lake County

St. Timothy Church

1600 W. 25th Ave., Gary

Clay County

Clay County Testing

911 Bonnie Geyne Miller Dr., Brazil

Spencer County

Spencer County Community Center

1101 E. CR 800 North, Chrisney

Jasper County

Kankakee Fire Station

12161 N. County Road 200 East, Wheatfield