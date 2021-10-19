69-year-old woman killed in pit bull attack at Grant County home

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. — A 69-year-old woman is dead after a dog attack in Grant County, according to the coroner’s office.

Medics and sheriff’s deputies responded to a home in the 300 block of High Street around 2:15 p.m. Monday for a reported dog bite.

A man living in the home said he was in the back backroom when he heard screaming from the living room. He told police when he got to the living room, he saw his mother, Kathleen Bertram, 69, had been attacked by the family dog, a pit bull.

According to the coroner’s office, the woman was sitting in a chair with her 3-year-old granddaughter before the attack. The woman then fell from the chair, causing the child to scream.

That’s when investigators say the pit bull attacked and bit down on Bertram’s neck.

She was declared deceased by medics on the scene.

Marion Animal Control removed the pit bull from the home. A tranquilizer was used to help get the dog, which was described as still actively aggressive, from the residence.

The coroner’s office is expected to complete an autopsy on Bertram to identify the cause of death.