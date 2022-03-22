INDIANAPOLIS — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found unresponsive in an east side neighborhood, and later pronounced dead after being taken to an area hospital.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers with IMPD’s North District were called to the 3600 block of Arthington Boulevard. Police said a passerby found a man lying on the ground on the side of the road.

A resident, who did not want to be identified out of concern for his safety, said he returned home from work and found the victim near a telephone pole at the end of his driveway.

“I saw him just laying right there, so I got out my truck and I shook him and he didn’t get no response, so I was like, let me call 911 ’cause I don’t know what’s wrong with him,” the man said.

IMPD said officers arrived on scene and found the man, who was transported by Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services (IEMS) to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.

Homicide detectives with IMPD arrived and began their investigation and learned the victim had been shot, police said. The Marion County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the identity of the victim, but confirmed he is a 69-year-old man.

Right now, police are working to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting, including when it happened and whether it occurred where the victim was found.

Police said neighbors did not report hearing any shots fired or any disturbance prior to the 911 call from the person who found the victim.

“Prior to the 911 call that we received for the body down, there were no shots fired in the area that IMPD had been made aware of. This was our first contact with the area and with this individual,” said Officer Samone Burris.

Neighbors told FOX59 it left them uneasy to know that this happened and that nobody heard anything before the initial 911 call.

“I didn’t know what to think,” said the man who found the victim. “It could have been me. You know what I’m saying? I could’ve been getting out of my truck, and someone could’ve came up and shot me.”

“Too close to home. Too close to home,” he added.

Because police are still working to develop a clearer picture of what happened here, Burris said it’s crucial the community and anyone who lives in the area comes forward with information that might help detectives.

“We lean heavily on our community in investigations where we have little information, so it’s imperative that our community members that live in the area, business owners that are in the area, if you have any home surveillance, if you have Ring doorbell cameras or anything of the alike, we are asking you to review that footage yourself. If you see something that is out of place or you see something that occurred that is unusual or anything during that time frame, we ask you to get that information over to our homicide detectives immediately,” said Burris.

While police hope the public will come forward with information, residents told us, they hope the violence toward each other in the community will stop.

“I wish this stuff would slow down. I wish people would just not keep doing this to each other,” said one neighbor. “I wish they would just calm down and mind their own business.”

According to police, there have been 43 homicides in 2022, including 41 murders. That number is down compared to 2021, where at this time last year, there had been 55 homicides, all which were criminal in nature.

Still, IMPD said one is too many and it will continue to investigate each case, but it also needs the community to continue stepping forward with information, something that has integral in helping solve several recent cases.

“When our community says enough is enough, that’s what happens,” said Burris.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Steven Gray at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or email him at Steven.Gray@indy.gov.

You can also contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS). You will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000 if the information leads to a felony arrest.