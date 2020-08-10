673 new coronavirus cases, 3 additional deaths reported in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 673 new positive coronavirus cases Monday, bringing the state’s total to 74,992.

Those new cases were reported to ISDH Sunday, and the new total reflects corrections to the previous day’s total.

ISDH also announced three additional confirmed deaths from COVID-19, bringing Indiana’s total to 2,838.

New ISDH dashboard data indicated a 7-day positivity rate of 7.5%, with a total rate of 8.8% positive.

According to the data, 11,149 new individuals have been tested statewide, with a total number of individuals tested at 852,111.

The agency is reporting 206 total probable deaths in Indiana. Probable deaths are those for which a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms but for which no positive test is on record.

As of Monday, nearly 39 percent of ICU beds and nearly 83 percent of ventilators are available across the state.

Marion County reported a total of 15,963 cases and 725 coronavirus deaths to date.

The state has not released data on recoveries.

For complete statistics reported by ISDH, including total tests administered and demographic data, visit Coronavirus.In.Gov.