6,654 new coronavirus cases, 51 additional deaths reported in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 6,654 more positive coronavirus cases and 51 additional confirmed COVID-19 deaths Thursday.

The latest ISDH dashboard data indicates the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate of 10.5%, with a cumulative rate of 6.4% positive.

As of November 8, the ISDH County Metric map shows 5 counties in Yellow, 78 in Orange and 9 in Red. 

The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate.

The latest hospitalization numbers show 2,569 total COVID-19 patients – 2065 confirmed and 504 under investigation.

ISDH says 22.3% of ICU beds and 75.6% of ventilators are available across the state.

For complete statistics reported by ISDH, including total tests administered and demographic data, visit Coronavirus.In.Gov.

The state Department of Health will offer free drive-thru clinics at the following locations today and Friday:

Tell City
Corner of Franklin Street & 16th St.

Today through Saturday:

Crown Point
Lake County Health Department
2900 W. 93rd Ave.

 Rising Sun
Rising Sun Church of Christ
315 N. High St.

Bedford
Lawrence County Fairgrounds
11261 US Highway 50 W.

