630 new COVID-19 cases, 8 additional deaths announced in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 630 new positive coronavirus cases Wednesday, bringing the state’s total to 64,299.

Those new cases were reported to ISDH in the last 24 hours, following corrections to the previous dashboard total.

ISDH also announced an additional 8 confirmed deaths from COVID-19, bringing Indiana’s total to 2,733. Those deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.

As of Wednesday, more than 43 percent of ICU beds and nearly 85 percent of ventilators are available across the state.

The agency is reporting 199 total probable deaths. Probable deaths are those for which a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms but for which no positive test is on record.

Marion County reported a total of 14,096 cases and 714 coronavirus deaths to date.

The new numbers show 724,238 people have been tested statewide with a rate of 8.9% positive.

The state has not released data on recoveries.

For complete statistics reported by ISDH, visit Coronavirus.In.Gov.