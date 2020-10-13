61-year-old Westfield woman drowns during SCUBA training in Decatur County, DNR says

DECATUR COUNTY, Ind. — A woman drowned Monday while conducting SCUBA training at Hidden Paradise Campground in Decatur County, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

At about 2:15 p.m., 61-year-old Donna Kishbaugh, of Westfield, was reported missing in the water.

Conservation officers, Indiana State Police, Shelby County deputies, Decatur County deputies, the Shelbyville Fire Department and the Decatur County Fire Department participated in the recovery efforts.

Conservation officers and ISP divers found Kishbaugh in 18 feet of water at 2:56 p.m. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.