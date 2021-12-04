60th birthday present for Frank Reich? Donation to kNot Today

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich watches warms up before an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)

INDIANAPOLIS – The Reich family has prioritized ways to recognize Frank’s 60th birthday, which is today.

At the top of the list: donating to Frank and Linda Reich’s kNot Today foundation. Donations will be used to address the education and training of children, teachers and healthcare workers in identifying and reporting sexual abuse, exploitation and trafficking.

“The sexual abuse and exploitation of children in our country is a silent epidemic,’’ Frank Reich said in a release. “Federal statistics present us a glimpse of the scale, but talk to any member of law enforcement, child advocacy center or clinical therapist and you’ll see an issue that is far more pervasive than numbers tell.’’

Frank and Linda Reich founded kNot Today in 2019.

“Linda and I have seen the impact of this heinous crime from coast to coast,’’ Reich said. “Our vision for kNot Today is to build a strong community – a team – of people who will stand with us to protect children.’’

Individuals wishing to support the 60th birthday fundraiser – or the cause in general – can do so by visiting givebutter.com/FrankReich or texting FRANK to 55433.

Further information on kNot Today is available at kNotToday.org.

