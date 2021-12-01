60s on Thursday, watching the potential for snow next week

INDIANAPOLIS – We started off this morning with scattered showers around. Showers will slowly move out of Indiana as we go into this afternoon but expect a cloudy and cooler afternoon. Temperatures will top off in the upper 40s.





Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the lower 40s with a few clouds around.

Thursday will be the nicest and warmest day of the week with temperatures in the lower 60s and a mix of sun and clouds. It will also be breezy with wind gusts up to 25 mph possible. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 40s.





Friday will be warmer than normal again with temperatures in the upper 50s and plenty of sunshine. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 30s.





Saturday will be quiet and cooler with temperatures in the upper 40s and overnight lows in the lower 30s.

Sunday a storm system will push through bringing some late shower chances and temperatures in the upper 40s. Behind this system will be cold temperatures. Monday temperatures will get stuck in the upper 30s.

Tuesday of next week needs to be monitored closely. A system will move through the midwest. This could bring some snow and rain chances. While confidence is low, models indicate that areas of the midwest and Ohio Valley could see measurable snow. Something that definitely needs to be watched closely.