6-year-old girl raises nearly $200 to feed Avon healthcare workers twice

AVON, Ind. – There’s no age requirement for coronavirus pandemic helpers in Indiana. A six-year-old girl delivered food to the staff at Kindred Hospice in Avon during this shutdown.

Aria Franklin wanted to honor health care workers, so she posted a video on Facebook asking for donations.

“They work hard… and they needed some food… so I got some lunch,” Franklin said.

“The community support was overwhelming because she asked for $80, which would provide one lunch for their staff, and received like $195 in three hours,” Jeri Franklin, Aria’s mother, said.

She was able to feed them twice!

And this isn’t the first time she’s helped them out. Last year she made 100 holiday and birthday cards for the patients there.