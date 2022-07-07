INDIANAPOLIS — Bond….James Bond….will be hitting the downtown IMAX theater for a special summer six-week film series!

Each film will feature one film from each Bond actor. The series commemorates the 60th anniversary of the first film of the franchise.

The series film schedule is:

GOLDFINGER on July 25 with Sean Connery

ON HER MAJESTY’S SECRET SERVICE on August 1 with George Lazenby

THE SPY WHO LOVED ME on August 8 with Roger Moore

THE LIVING DAYLIGHTS on August 15 with Timothy Dalton

GOLDENEYE on August 22 with Pierce Brosnan

CASINO ROYALE on August 29 with Daniel Craig



The series will include Cardinal Spirits specialty martinis….shaken, not stirred…for purchase and an Aston Martin sportscar in the lobby during the opening film of the series.



“Bond is a legendary Hollywood franchise, and we’re looking forward to bringing these classics back to the big screen,” said Neale Johantgen, IMAX theater manager. “YOU ONLY LIVE TWICE, so join other Bond fans for this can’t-miss summer series.”



The downtown IMAX theatergoers enjoy validated parking in the White River State Park parking garage. To view the ever-updating list of films, visit www.imaxindy.com.