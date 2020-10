HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. – Six teenagers were injured in an overnight crash in Hendricks County.

It happened before 1 a.m. on County Road 75 West. Police said the car went off the road and hit a pole.

The people inside the car were between the ages of 16 and 19, police said. Two of the teens were taken by helicopter to an area hospital in serious condition.

The other teens were transported by ambulance—their conditions were unknown.

Police said alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.