Photo from scene on shooting on Oct. 29, 2022

INDIANAPOLIS – Six people were injured in four overnight shootings across Indianapolis.

Two of the victims are “extremely critical”, according to police.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded just before 10:30 p.m. to a reported shooting at a BP gas station at the intersection of E. 30th Street and North Arlington Avenue.

Officers found a man who had been shot. He was taken to Eskenazi in critical condition.

Investigators said they located a car outside the gas station with its door open. Police said they found marjiuana and money inside.

The shooting remains under investigation.

15 minutes later, police responded a triple shooting on the near west side.

According to IMPD, officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Winfield Avenue.

They found two men and a woman had been shot at the location. One of the men was found in critical condition, police said, while the woman was stable. The second man was only grazed and was treated on scene, then released.

According to investigators, the shooting possibly took place in front a residence where a party was taking place.

Officers believe it was an isolated incident.

Then, just before 12:30 a.m. officers were called to Eskenazi Hospital for a walk-in person shot.

Officers located a male, who was “awake and breathing” at the time.

A police report stated the man was shot around midnight in the 3900 block of Biscayne Road on Indy’s far eastside.

Lastly, police were called to the 2100 block of North Arlington Avenue on Indy’s eastside.

Officers located a man who had been shot. He was “awake and breathing” when we was transported to Eskenazi Hospital.

According to investigators, the man and a woman were in the middle of an argument when another woman got involved.

Police say woman intervened who got involved is the possible shooter in the case. They say she is a “person of interest” and is in police custody.

If anyone has information regarding to any of the shootings. You are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.