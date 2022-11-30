INDIANAPOLIS — Six people were displaced following a house fire on the near southwest side of Indianapolis.

Firefighters responded to the fire on W. Miller Street (near the intersection of S. Harding and W. Minnesota) sometime before 6:30 a.m.

The fire was extinguished by 7:30 a.m. with fortunately no one injured.

Officials said six people in the home will have to find somewhere else to stay.

A man who was living in the home said he was asleep when the fire started. He said one of the other people in the house was paralyzed from the neck down but was also able to get out safely.

While the front of the house is heavily damaged, damage to the rear of the home was minimal.

The cause is under investigation.