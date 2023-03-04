INDIANAPOLIS – It has been 5 years since Boone County Deputy Jacob Pickett was killed in the line of duty. In March of 2018, he was shot while chasing a suspect with his k-9 partner Brik.

Respond like Jake. That is the mantra of the Jacob Pickett Response Organization.

”He gave his whole heart and soul to other people. Whether it was to serve and protect or if it was to his friends and family. He lived life wholeheartedly,” said the President of Jacob Pickett Response Organization, Jen Pickett.

Pickett’s wife, Jen, created the Jacob Pickett Response Organization and hosts an annual remembrance day to not only honor his life but help law enforcement families in need.

”That is exactly what we are here to do today is raise money and to celebrate what we have done in the last three years. We have given to seven families nearly $45,000. Two of those families were in Boone County,” said Pickett.

The foundation helps highlight what he did here on earth.

”He gave and gave. Not only the ultimate sacrifice, but he also gave to people every day. He was a people person and he loved his job,” said Boone County Sheriff Tony Harris.

The board of the response organization receives applications for self-nominations or you can nominate a family to receive funding.

”Typically they are speechless, humbled and very thankful. These are the type of people who are used to being called to help others. They are not used to needing help,” said Pickett.

Those who were close to Jacob say he would be proud of the work the organization is doing.

“Not only that they are supporting our local law enforcement but also they are supporting my family, my late husband, and his legacy,” said Pickett.

”I have been able to smile all day long, even at the loss of Jake, but Jake would want us all smiling,” said Sheriff Harris.