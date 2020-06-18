584 new COVID-19 cases, 15 additional deaths reported in Indiana

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 584 new positive coronavirus cases Thursday, bringing the state’s total to 41,438. Those cases occurred between April 4 and June 17, but were reported to ISDH within the last 24 hours.

ISDH also announced an additional 15 confirmed deaths from COVID-19, bringing Indiana’s total to 2,304. Those deaths occurred between April 15 and June 17.

Marion County reported their totals as 10,852 cases and 661 deaths – the most in the state.

The new numbers show 384,722 people have been tested statewide with a rate of 10.8% positive. The state has not released data on recoveries.

ISDH is reporting 187 total probable deaths. The agency said probable deaths are those for which a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms but for which no positive test is on record.

For complete statistics reported by ISDH, visit Coronavirus.In.Gov.