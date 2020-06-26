Indianapolis woman is killed in a deadly hit-and-run while IMPD reports an increase of similar crimes in 2020

INDIANAPOLIS – Police are still searching for two drivers who fled the scene of a deadly hit-and-run this week on Indy’s east side.

The crash took place Wednesday night near 30th and Sherman.

Witnesses say the victim parked her car in a parking lot on the north side of 30th and was beginning to walk across 30th street back to a friend’s home when she was hit by two different cars that sped away from the scene.

58-year-old Linda Kimbrough died walking next to her own sister.

Witnesses say Kimbrough was first hit by a blue 2000 to 2007 Ford Taurus or Mercury Sable similar to the ones in stock pictures provided by police. That impact knocked the victim to the ground.

As Kimbrough tried to get out of the road, she was then struck a second time by a dark colored Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Both drivers fled the scene.

According to numbers provided by IMPD, the city has investigated eight fatal hit-and-run collisions so far in 2020. That number is up from last year when there were five fatal hit-and-runs on the same date.

“We understand people get nervous or scared when they’ve been in an accident, but you must stop when you’ve been in an accident,” said IMPD officer William Young.

Police remind all drivers they have a moral and legal obligation to stay on the scene of any accident, especially if someone lost their life.

“Think about if it was your family involved in an accident. You’d want someone to stay on scene and check on that person make sure they’re okay,” said Young. “Call 911. Stay on scene. It’s important. You’ll be in more trouble leaving an accident scene.”

Police believe the Taurus or Sable will have a missing passenger side mirror. The Jeep may also have damage to the driver’s side wheel well.

Because no arrests have been made in the case, as always police encourage anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.