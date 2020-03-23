58 new cases of COVID-19 in Indiana; state total reaches 259, 7 deaths

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Indiana reported 58 new cases of the coronavirus with the total climbing to 259 cases across Indiana, the Indiana State Department of Health announced Monday morning.

COVID-19 has been confirmed in 40 Indiana counties. Marion County has 110 confirmed cases, which is the most in the state.

Seven people have died from the coronavirus so far. These are the counties that reported deaths: Allen, Delaware, Johnson, Scott, and Marion (3) Counties.

The new numbers show 1,960 people have been tested statewide.

The ISDH is tracking cases daily on its website.