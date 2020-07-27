561 new coronavirus cases, 3 additional deaths announced in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 561 new positive coronavirus cases Monday, bringing the state’s total to 62,907.

Those new cases were reported to ISDH in the last 24 hours.

ISDH also announced an additional three confirmed deaths from COVID-19, bringing Indiana’s total to 2,709. Those deaths were reported to ISDH between July 24 and July 26.

The agency is reporting 197 total probable deaths. Probable deaths are those for which a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms but for which no positive test is on record.

Marion County reported a total of 13,818 cases and 713 coronavirus deaths to date.

The new numbers show 707,791 people have been tested statewide with a rate of 8.9% positive.

The state has not released data on recoveries.

For complete statistics reported by ISDH, visit Coronavirus.In.Gov.

More from ISDH:

ISDH is hosting drive-thru clinics from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday in Goshen, Elkhart, Boonville, Hammond, Knox, Nashville, Plymouth, Rensselear, Chrisney, Tell City, Vevay, Warsaw, Bluffton, West Lafayette and Gary.

To find other testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.