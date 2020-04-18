529 new COVID-19 cases, 26 new deaths reported in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indiana State Department of Health reported 529 new COVID-19 cases since Friday’s report. That brings the state’s total to 10,641 cases.

The agency reported an additional 26 confirmed deaths of the coronavirus in Indiana, putting the state’s total at 545. The ISDH says deaths are reported based on when data is received by the department. The data may occur over multiple days.

Marion County reported the most new cases at 123, bringing its total to 3624 cases and 190 deaths – the most in the state.

Other counties with more than 10 new cases were Allen (22), Clark (10), Elkhart (18), Hamilton (25), Harrison (20), Hendricks (29), Johnson (21), Lake (69), Madison (20), Porter (17) and St. Joseph ((37). The Lake County totals include results from East Chicago and Gary, which have their own health departments.

The new numbers show 56,873 people have been tested statewide. The state has not provided information on recoveries.

The state’s coronavirus deaths are triple the number of influenza deaths for the season. The coronavirus deaths are also double the average influenza deaths the state sees in a typical season.

Dr. Kristina Box says the state usually sees around 154 flu deaths over the span of the 13-week flu season. As of the latest state flu report, however, the state had 399 coronavirus deaths compared to 121 flu deaths.

Indiana COVID-19 deaths vs influenza deaths. (Data//Indiana State Department of Health)

Nationally, laboratory-confirmed flu activity is now low. However, influenza-like illness activity is still elevated. Compared to when COVID-19 reports began in the country, influenza deaths fell below the number of coronavirus deaths during the week starting March 29.

Now, there is twice the number of reported COVID-19 deaths than influenza deaths in the same time period. Over the nation’s flu season, however, there has been an estimated 24,000-62,000 flu deaths from October 1 through April 4.

National influenza deaths vs COVID-19 deaths starting February 1. (Data//CDC)

The ISDH is tracking cases daily on its website.