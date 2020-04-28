$50,000 reward offered for info about USPS employee’s murder

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) who shot and killed an Indianapolis mail carrier.

Police began their investigation around 4 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of North Denny Street. They were called to the area on the city’s east side on a report of a person shot.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department found a woman with at least one gunshot wound. She was “awake and talking.”

Medics transported the woman to a local hospital, where she later died.

The coroner has not yet released the woman’s identity, but USPS confirms she was one of their employees.

Police did not have a description of the suspect. They haven’t talked about possible charges yet, but killing in on duty federal employee is considered a federal offense and could carry a life sentence. Please ask anyone with information to reach out to Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.