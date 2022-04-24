FISHERS, Ind. — A Powerball ticket worth $50,000 has been sold in Indiana.

Hoosier Lottery officials say a ticket for Saturday April 23’s estimated $400 million jackpot drawing was purchased at Village Pantry #5401 located at 8772 E. 96th Street in Fishers.

The ticket matched four of five numbers plus the Powerball. The odds of this combination are in 1 in 913,130.

Saturday’s winning numbers are 10-39-47-49-56 with the Powerball of 8.

No ticket sold in the U.S. matched all five numbers plus the Powerball. The jackpot is now at $421 million and will be drawn next on Monday, April 25.

The $50,000 ticket holder should contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions.