INDIANAPOLIS — Today is someone’s lucky day!

The Hoosier Lottery Powerball Double Play tickets should be checked as one entry matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball in Saturday night’s Double Play drawing.

The ticket was purchased at a Circle K in Danville located at 260 S. CR 200 E.

The winning Powerball Double Play numbers for Saturday, Dec. 2 are: 6-32-37-42-67 with the Powerball of 25. Players can check their tickets on the Hoosier Lottery Mobile App.

For specific claim instructions, ticket holders can contact 1-800-955-6886.