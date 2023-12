INDIANAPOLIS – A winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 will expire onTuesday, Jan. 16, 2024.

According to the Hoosier Lottery, the ticket matched four out of five white balls.

The ticket was purchased at GetGo #7517 at 920 W. 38th St. in Anderson for the July 17 drawing.

The winning numbers are 5-8-9-17-41, with the Powerball of 21.

Winners can call 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions.