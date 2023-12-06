On the average December is our cloudiest month of the year with only 38% of possible sunshine. For the first week of the month we’ve only had 9% of possible sunshine. After a cloudy cool Wednesday a weather pattern change is on the way. Skies will clear overnight and temperatures Thursday morning will start in the low 30s but by the afternoon, we’ll have highs in the mid 50s. While it will be a milder day, winds will gust 20 to 25 mph throughout the day.

The warm up continues Friday and Saturday with temperatures that could top out in the 60s for the first half of the weekend. However, we’ll be tracking wet weather Saturday. We have had 25 weekends this year with either rain or snow and we may see both this weekend. Scattered showers are expected to move in by Saturday morning and continue throughout the day. Heavy downpours will be likely and a few thunderstorms will be possible Saturday evening ahead of the cold front that will bring us another big shift in temperatures. After a mild start to the weekend, temperatures will fall Sunday and a change over from rain to snow is likely across parts of central Indiana.

Thursday will be a sunny, warmer day with gusty winds.

December is off to a mild start and has been a cloudy month so far..

December is off to a dry start and this has been a dry year so far.

Temperatures will cool down this weekend and rain will change to snow by Sunday.