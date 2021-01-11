5-year-old launches book drive to promote diversity

INDIANAPOLIS – 5-year-old Amor Coleman is only in kindergarten, but she knows there aren’t a lot of other students in her class that look like her. And she says the books she reads in class rarely ever depict characters that look like her.

But all of that is about to change.

“It makes me feel like we can give books out to other people so they can learn about our history too,” Amor explained.

Amor and her mom decided to host a book drive to collect as many diverse books as possible.

They want stories that feature people of all colors, cultures and background. Amor started with a goal of 35, but she has already exceeded that.

“In order to build a community that is diverse and inclusive we need to start with the youth. The youth should know this from a very young age,”’ added Erica Scott, Amor’s mom.

The book drive will continue until mid-February.

If you want to donate books, Amor has an Amazon Wish List or you can send them to:

P.O. Box

Amor C.

6401 Gateway Drive

Unit 531021

Indianapolis, IN

46253