LAKE COUNTY, Ind. — Traffic on I-65 southbound was significantly backed up Monday afternoon as Indiana State Police responded to a crash involving five vehicles and multiple injuries in northwestern Indiana.

ISP said troopers with the Lowell Regional Dispatch Center were dispatched around 3:45 p.m. Monday to I-65 southbound near the 254.7-mile marker after receiving reports of a multi-vehicle crash with injuries.

Image provided by Indiana State Police.

Upon arrival, troopers located a Chevy S10, Honda Accord, Ford Fusion and a Chevy Malibu in the roadway. A fifth vehicle, identified as a Dodge Grand Caravan, was also found on the right shoulder.

ISP said preliminary information indicated the driver of the Dodge Grand Caravan did not reduce their speed in time as traffic ahead had ground to a halt, rear-ending the Chevy Malibu and causing the Malibu to crash into other vehicles. While ISP said alcohol or drugs were not believed to have played a role in the crash, it did state that the driver was likely distracted in the build-up.

First responders on the scene were forced to extricate the driver of the Chevy Malibu as they were unable to exit the vehicle without assistance due to their injuries. The Merrillville Fire Department removed the driver from the damaged vehicle and brought them to the University of Chicago for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Ford Fusion was brought to an area hospital. The specific extent of their injuries was not provided by ISP but their injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

Three juveniles were inside the Grand Caravan when the crash occurred, according to ISP. The juveniles were transported to St. Mary’s Hospital by ambulance for complaints of pain.

The northbound and southbound lanes remained closed for several hours as first responders removed the damaged vehicles.