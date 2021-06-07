5 people shot to death over the weekend including son of longtime IMPD officer

INDIANAPOLIS–A violent weekend leaves five people dead across Indianapolis, and the father of one of those victims worked for IMPD for more than three decades.

IMPD officers were on Mitthoeffer early Monday morning when they heard gunshots and were quickly dispatched to Churchill Court where they found one man dead and dozens of potential witnesses walking away from the scene.

Police say the large party ended in gunfire and left a 22-year-old man dead.

“I’ve had to eulogize multiple shooting victims, but when it’s your own family it hits different. It hurts. It’s personal,” said Derrick Miller.

As a pastor, Derrick Miller has helped other families impacted by gun violence, but never imagined his cousin Joseph Simmons II would be one of those victims.

“Joe was a character. A young guy trying to live life to the fullest,” said Miller.

Family approved photo of Joseph Simmons II

It’s not clear what sparked the deadly shooting on Churchill, but the victim’s father, Joseph Simmons, served as an officer with IMPD for 32 years. The case sadly proves no family is immune from the violence.

“We’ve got to come to a realization that this impacts everybody,” said Miller.

Also this weekend two other men, identified as 50-year-old Rodney Willis and 47-year-old Darnell Bell, died after being shot in a parking lot on Shadeland.

On Saturday night, 22-year-old Timothy Hood was killed inside a garage on Punto Alto Drive.

On Sunday, 19-year-old Kalyn Greene was shot to death on Kenwood Avenue.

“This is an epidemic that is hurting our entire community. We’re all suffering from this,” said Cathy Weinmann with Moms Demand Action Indiana.

The five deaths coincided with Wear Orange weekend, a series of events designed to raise awareness about gun violence. The organizers say they support new gun laws, improved mental health services and more, but first they believe the community needs to work together.

“The people of Indianapolis and Indiana have to rise up and say we don’t want to live like this,” said Weinmann.

“You know violence comes for us all and we have to be able to come together,” said Miller.

No arrests were made in any of the weekend homicides. Anyone with information on any of those cases is still asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.