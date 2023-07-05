INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metro Police Department is investigating after five people were shot in three late night shootings across Indianapolis on July 4th.

According to IMPD, they responded to a shooting around midnight at 430 Indiana Ave. When police arrived, they found three victims, two adult females and one adult male, with gunshot wounds. The two females were taken to local hospitals and the male opted to not receive treatment.

The female victims are said to be in stable condition. The last report of the male victim was said to be awake and breathing.

Due to large police presence Downtown for the 4th police were able to respond quickly. Police are utilizing cameras and witnesses to find the suspect.

“It’s very disheartening,” IMPD’s Major Leeper says. “Like anything you know, there’s people that come downtown to try to have a good time and enjoy themselves. And this individual open fire on these individuals and we are lucky tonight that we did not have anybody… killed.”

Walk-In Person Shot:

IMPD responded to a walk-in shooting victim at St. Vincent Hospital. Officers found the victim with a gunshot wound and police say that the victim is in stable condition.

IMPD says it is unclear where the shooting happened.

Almost ten minutes later, IMPD officers responded to another walk-in person shot at Community East Hospital. When they arrived, they found a victim with a gunshot wound in stable condition.

Police say, they are unclear of where the shooting occurred.

All shootings are under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact IMPD at 317-327-3475, or they can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.