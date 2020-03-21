5 dead after floodwaters sweep vehicles off Franklin County road

LAUREL, Ind. — Five people died and the search is on for a sixth victim after floodwaters swept two vehicles off a Franklin County roadway Friday, authorities said.

Authorities reported to a bride over the Sanes Creek near Laurel Indiana early Friday morning after a caller reported seeing headlights off the road and hearing calls for help. When crews arrived, they found the bridge was partially washed away.

Crews found a van and pickup truck and began searching for the victims. Some 40-50 first responders and volunteers were searching Friday afternoon for the missing persons.

So far, they found five of six people believed to have been in the vehicles. There have been no survivors.

“The water has receded quite a bit but there’s still high water in some areas,” Capt. Jet Quillen of the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said.

Search operations were suspended for the night due to darkness. Operations will resume Saturday morning at 9 a.m.

The area had received 2-3 inches (5-8 centimeters) of rain overnight, he said.

The Associated Press contributed to this story