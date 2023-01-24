BROWNSBURG, Ind. – A fourth suspect in the 2020 murder of a teenager in Brownsburg will not share the same fate as his fellow defendants.

A jury found Jeremy Perez not guilty of murder, attempted murder and criminal recklessness in connection with the death of 17-year-old Freddie Hegwood. The trial wrapped up Friday.

Three other suspects had been convicted in the shooting, which happened on Dec. 15, 2020, in the area of 10273 Haag Road. Hegwood was sitting in a Jeep Compass when someone fired several shots from a Chevy Impala. Hegwood died from his injuries at the hospital while a second person in the car escaped injury.

The shooting, investigators said, stemmed from a social media feud involving Hegwood and several other teens, who had traded insults on social media and were members of rival gangs.

Police used social media accounts and their associated phone numbers to identify the suspects; the Chevy Impala had been registered to one of the teens’ mothers.

Perez was one of three suspects who fled to California, police said. They were captured in Indianapolis in July 2021.

Here’s what happened to the other suspects:

A jury found Lane guilty of murder, attempted murder and criminal recklessness after a November 2021 trial. He was sentenced to 130 years in January 2022; the sentence included a 55-year criminal organization enhancement. He appealed the sentence, which was upheld by the Court of Appeals, and has since filed a petition for post-conviction relief.

A jury found Jackson guilty of murder, attempted murder and criminal recklessness in August 2022. A judge sentenced him in October to 140 years in prison. The sentence included 55 years for murder and 30 years for attempted murder, with an additional 55-year criminal organization enhancement. He has appealed the sentence.

Jurors found Moody guilty of murder, attempted murder and criminal recklessness following a September 2022 trial. He was sentenced in October to 95 years, including 60 years on the murder count and 35 years on the attempted murder count. He has appealed the sentence.