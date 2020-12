4,839 new coronavirus cases, 73 additional deaths reported by ISDH

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 4,839 more positive coronavirus cases and announced 73 additional confirmed COVID-19 deaths Saturday.

The latest ISDH dashboard data indicates the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate of 12.4%, with a cumulative rate of 8% positive.

As of December 13, the ISDH County Metric map shows 66 in Orange and 26 in Red. The map is updated each Wednesday.

The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate.

The latest hospitalization numbers show 2,932 total COVID-19 patients: 2,596 confirmed and 336 under investigation.

ISDH says 22% of ICU beds and 71.3% of ventilators are available across the state.

For complete statistics reported by ISDH, including total tests administered and demographic data, visit Coronavirus.In.Gov.

The state department of health will offer free COVID testing from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday at the following locations:

Fountain County – Covington Fire Station, 210 4th St. Covington, IN

Grant County – Grant County 4H Testing, 1403 E. SR 18 Marion, IN

Morgan County – Morgan County Testing, 1749 Hospital Dr. Martinsville, IN

White County – Ivy Tech-White County Testing, 1017 O’Connor Blvd. Monticello, IN

To find other testing sites around the state, visit Coronavirus.In.Gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.