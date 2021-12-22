4,813 new COVID-19 cases, 86 additional deaths reported in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported 4,813 new positive coronavirus cases and 86 additional deaths in its latest update.

The agency’s dashboard puts the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate at 13.4% with a rate of 24.6% positive for unique individuals. The delta variant was responsible for 99.4% of samples tested this month, according to state data.

Dashboard data represents cases and deaths that occurred over a range of dates but were reported to the state in the last 24 hours, according to the Indiana Department of Health.

The agency said 4,477 additional Hoosiers are now fully vaccinated. To date, 3,592,343 first doses of the two-dose vaccine have been administered and 3,533,145 individuals are fully vaccinated

The County Metric map shows 35 in Red, 57 in Orange, and zero in Yellow or Blue. The map is updated each Wednesday.

The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate.

How the state’s COVID-19 map has developed from October 7, 2020 through Dec. 15, 2021

Image via Indiana Department of Health

Since the start of the pandemic, the state has reported 1,200,926 total positive cases and 18,057 total deaths. There are also 639 probable COVID-19 deaths.

The latest hospitalization numbers show 2,940 total COVID-19 patients: 2,688 confirmed and 252 under investigation.

The department says 12.2% of ICU beds and 65.3% of ventilators are available across the state.

To schedule an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, visit Ourshot.In.Gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.