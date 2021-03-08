480 new coronavirus cases, 5 additional deaths reported by ISDH

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 480 more positive coronavirus cases and announced 5 additional confirmed COVID-19 deaths Monday.

The latest ISDH dashboard data indicates the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate of 3.1%, with a cumulative rate of 9.7% positive.

Since the start of the pandemic, ISDH has reported 667,736 total positive cases and 12,315 total deaths in Indiana. There are also 429 probable COVID-19 deaths.

As of March 1, the ISDH County Metric map shows 51 Blue and 41 in Yellow. The map is updated each Wednesday.

The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate.

The latest hospitalization numbers show 635 total COVID-19 patients: 387 confirmed and 248 under investigation.

ISDH says 39.8% of ICU beds and 81.2% of ventilators are available across the state.

As of Monday, 1,113,856 first doses of vaccine have been administered in Indiana, and 703,808 individuals are fully vaccinated.

To find testing sites around the state, visit Coronavirus.In.Gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.

Hoosiers aged 50 and older, along with healthcare workers, long-term care residents and first responders who are regularly called to the scene of an emergency to render medical assistance, are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule, visit Ourshot.In.Gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.

More from ISDH on mass vaccination sites:

The Indiana Department of Health announced that it has filled four days of appointments for a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. In total, 16,800 people have signed up to be vaccinated between Friday and Monday. No one who has not registered in advance or who does not meet current eligibility requirements will receive a vaccine. Participants should enter through Gate 2 off 16th Street and wear masks while being vaccinated. Proof of Indiana residency and eligibility will be required upon check-in. Separate instructions for media attending the event will be issued this afternoon. Additional mass vaccination clinics are planned March 12-13 at Ivy Tech Community College in Sellersburg and March 26-27 at the University of Notre Dame.