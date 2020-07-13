452 new coronavirus cases, 2 additional deaths announced in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 452 new positive coronavirus cases Monday, bringing the state’s total to 52,037.

Those new cases were reported to ISDH within the last 24 hours.

ISDH also announced an additional 2 confirmed deaths from COVID-19, bringing Indiana’s total to 2,569. Those deaths were reported to ISDH within the last 24 hours.

Marion County reported a total of 12,111 cases and 693 coronavirus deaths to date.

The agency is reporting 193 total probable deaths. Probable deaths are those for which a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms but for which no positive test is on record.

The new numbers show 570,409 people have been tested statewide with a rate of 9.1% positive.

Intensive care unit and ventilator capacity remains steady, according to ISDH. As of Monday, nearly 38 percent of ICU beds and more than 83 percent of ventilators are available.

The state has not released data on recoveries.

For complete statistics reported by ISDH, visit Coronavirus.In.Gov.

More from ISDH:

Starting later this week, ISDH will be offering free testing in the following counties: Elkhart, Lake, Warrick, Brown, Henry, Kosciusko, Marshall, Ohio/Switzerland, Perry, Tippecanoe and Wells. In addition, a mobile testing option will be available in Gibson County, with coverage extending to Knox and Sullivan counties. Counties were chosen based on their per capita case, testing and positivity rates, as well as the population of industry and agricultural workers and the current availability of local testing options.

Testing will start Tuesday in some locations; as details are finalized, locations will be added to the testing map at www.coronavirus.in.gov. Testing will be limited to 200 people per day at each site.

Most locations are expected to be in operation for two weeks, but all sites and emerging hotspots will be evaluated throughout the testing period so that resources are deployed most effectively. To find other testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.