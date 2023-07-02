PLAINFIELD, Ind. – Around 45,000 customers remain without power in central Indiana, according to a press release from Duke Energy Group. With that, more than 250,000 customers have had their power restored after storms have traveled through Indiana.

“We greatly appreciate our customers’ ongoing patience during this multi-day power

restoration process,” said Stan Pinegar, president of Duke Energy Indiana.

The company is working to restore power by midnight on Sunday, however they warn that restoration efforts could be affected by additional efforts that may move through the state.

“Our crews are entering the final phase of restoration, which includes challenging and lengthy

repairs to replace broken utility poles and restoring power lines in hard-hit areas. We

appreciate the partnership of Indiana University and Indiana State University to help us

stand up mustering locations and offer housing for crews working to get the lights back

on,” stated Pinegar.

Learn more about reporting an outage, viewing current outages and outage alerts here.