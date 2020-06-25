45 Indiana National Guardsmen will be deployed today

Today, 45 Indiana National Guardsmen with the 939th Military Police Detachment will be deployed. The departure ceremony is at 11 a.m. at the Camp Atterbury Railhead Processing Center.

They will report to Fort Bliss, Texas for approximately 25 days of law and order training before heading overseas.

The company is led by Capt. Matthew Madden, of Fishers, and Sgt. 1st Class Kevin Herr from Avon.

The unit is expected to perform law and order operations in Qatar.

Since February 2019, the soldiers have been completing premobilization training. Training has consisted of, but not limited to, the law of war, suicide awareness and prevention, resiliency training, weapons qualification, non-lethal weapons training, patrol operations, traffic accidents, and basic soldier tasks.